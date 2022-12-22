Sauk Valley cities declare snow emergency

Cities across the region have declared snow emergencies in the wake of the winter storm anticipated to make travel dangerous and create subzero temperatures.

Sterling

A snow emergency began at 8 a.m. Thursday.

No parking on snow routes until all snow has been removed from the full width of the street.

No parking in the Central Business District and in City parking lots from 1:30 a.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Odd and even parking restrictions will be in effect on all other city streets. On the odd days of the month, you park on the odd-numbered side of the street; and on even days of the month, you park on the even-numbered side of the street. Odd and even days will be considered as beginning between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. You will not be ticketed between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. Odd and even numbered sides of the street refer to the usual residence and building address numbers.

These parking restrictions will terminate block by block after the snowfall stops and when all accumulated snow has been removed from the full width of the street or when the snow emergency is cancelled by the City.

All other parking restrictions remain in effect. No parking will be permitted on streets where parking is restricted or prohibited. Cars parked in violation of the above restrictions will be ticketed and may be towed, at the owner’s expense.

Rock Falls

The snow emergency begins at noon Thursday through noon Saturday.

No Parking on any street designated as a Snow Route

Parking on non-snow route streets is restricted to the odd side of the street on odd numbered days and even on even numbered days

Parking downtown may be restricted on other days to allow for snow removal in event of higher accumulations

Residents can sign up for the free CodeRed notification service and receive snow emergency and other public service related messages on your cell phone, other wireless devices, email, or even via a phone call.

Text “rockfalls” to 99411 or go to rockfalls61071.net and click on the CodeRed icon to sign up.

Morrison

No parking on snow routes. Certain streets have been designated as snow routes and are posted as such with blue and white square signs. These routes include Lincolnway (Route 30), Jackson Street, Heaton Street, Winfield Street, Genesee Street, Genesee Avenue, Genesee Court, Illinois Route 78 (which includes parts of Wall Street, Clinton Street, and Portland Avenue), High Street and Academic Drive.

No overnight parking in the Central Business District (CBD). The CBD is bounded by Lincolnway (Route 30) to the north, the Railroad Tracks to the south, Clinton Street to the east, and Orange Street to the west.

No parking on all other streets as provided: on even numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the even numbered side of the street. On odd numbered calendar dates, parking is allowed only on the odd numbered side of the street. This parking regulation starts each day at 8 a.m.

This snow emergency shall remain in effect until 8 a.m. Saturday or until the snow has been removed from the full width of the streets.

Violations of a snow emergency carry a minimum fine of $25 to $75. During Snow Emergencies, Morrison Police may also tow vehicles in violation at the expense of the owner.

Please shovel your sidewalks and remove snow from fire hydrants.