Dixon Fire Department wins fire prevention grant

DIXON - The Dixon Fire Department has received a $4,453 fire prevention grant from FM Global, one of the world’s largest commercial property insurers.

The award will be used to assist with pre-incident planning to efficiently collect and track data related to local community buildings, according to a news release from the Dixon Fire Department. The information will help the fire service better respond in an emergency situation.

Fire continues to be the leading cause of property damage worldwide, and during the past 40 years, FM Global has contributed millions of dollars in fire prevention grants to fire service organizations around the globe.

“At FM Global, we strongly believe the majority of property damage is preventable, not inevitable,” said Michael Spaziani, assistant vice president – manager of the fire prevention grant program. “Far too often, inadequate budgets prevent those organizations working to prevent fire from being as proactive as they would like to be. With additional financial support, grant recipients are actively helping to improve property risk in the communities they serve.”

Through its Fire Prevention Grant Program, FM Global awards grants to fire departments – as well as national, state, regional, local and community organizations worldwide – that best demonstrate a need for funding, where dollars can have the most demonstrable impact on preventing fire, or mitigating the damage it can quickly cause.

To learn more about FM Global’s Fire Prevention Grant Program and other resources for the fire service, go to www.fmglobal.com/fireservice.

“Dixon Fire Department thanks FM Global for their support of our fire prevention and improved response efforts,” according to the release. “This grant will provide many benefits to our community in the form of pre-incident planning and response communications.”