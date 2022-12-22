5 Things To Do In The Sauk Valley: Final swing to view holiday lights, check out DIY gadgets

The holiday season is in full swing. It’s not too late to bedazzled by sparkling lights or even take in some holiday-themed music. Here are 5 Things To Do in the Sauk Valley.
1 Dixon artistry. “Marks Made: A Two Woman Art Exhibition,” is on display at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. Sydni Reuban and Heather Shore got their start in Dixon. The exhibit runs through Jan. 7.
2 More than books. Folks inclined to do-it-yourself projects might be interested in checking out the Go Go Gadgets display from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, in the Sterling Library upstairs conference room. Adults can check these tools to use on their next project.
3 Holiday return. Tristan Bushman, Tyler Bushman and Matt Frichter present “Home for the Holidays,” at 7 p.m. Friday at Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. Admission $10.
4 Light up the Park is a drive-thru display in Prophetstown State Park, East Riverside Drive, Prophetstown on Friday.
5 Snow recreation. What’s the upside to a holiday blizzard? It opens the door to many snow-related activities, from sledding at a local park to making snowmen with the kids.
