Rock Falls man facing drug, gun charges

ROCK FALLS - A Rock Falls man is facing drug and gun charges after police responded to a report of a burglary Monday, according to the Rock Falls Police Department.
At 3:14 a.m., Rock Falls Police responded to a reported residential burglary in the 1500 block of U.S. Route 30.
“While investigating the burglary, officers located approximately 32 pills of MDMA and a firearm with ammunition,” according to a news release from the police department.
A search warrant was issued, and officers conducted a search of the residence with the assistance of the Rock Falls Police K-9 Unit and officers from the Sterling Police Department.
The search resulted in the seizure of 14.9 grams of cocaine as well as narcotics packaging items and scales, according to the release.
Darrius Young, 29, of Rock Falls was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance - MDMA, unlawful possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a firearm without a FOID card, and possession of firearm ammunition without a FOID card.
Young was taken to the Whiteside County Jail.
The circumstances of the initial burglary report are still under investigation.