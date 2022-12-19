Gianna Widolff is student of the month for Newman Central Catholic for November.

Gianna Widolff is an 17-year-old senior from Tampico who attends Newman Central Catholic High School. Her parents are Gerard and Heather Widolff. She has one sibling, Wyatt.
What class do you find really engaging?
Anatomy, Mr. Accardi makes the class really fun and enjoyable. He’s a good teacher who is really into what teaches.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
I will be attending The University of Missouri and majoring in physical therapy
What are your two favorite activities?
Cross country is my favorite sport I participate in as the team makes many fun memories and makes running not so awful after all. My favorite club at Newman is ambassador’s club because I love giving tours and answering questions to interested families.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Although I was just a freshman, winning state football in 2019 was very memorable and exciting. It was a great start to high school and I love sporting events.
What is your hope for the future?
My hope for the future is to be successful and pursue a doctorate in physical therapy.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.