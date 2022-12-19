Connor Pham is Sterling High School student of the month for November

Connor Pham is student of the month for Sterling High School for November.
Connor Pham is an 17-year-old senior. His parents are Nancy Tran and Keith Pham. His siblings are Hazel and Emma Pham.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find my AP Calculus class with Mike Gottemoller extremely engaging. One of the many reasons for this is that the concepts in the class are very difficult which causes every student to ask questions as they all need to try to understand the concepts. Another reason is that our class is very small with only 10 students, which strengthens our bond. We also have study sessions before every test to make sure we are fully prepared to do our best.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
My main most-graduation plan is to move on to a university. There I plan to major in biology or biochemistry. I also intend to minor in computer science as I have an interest in that field. As of now my main school I am trying to be accepted by is Northwestern University but I have also applied to UIUC, Wisconsin-Madison, and The University of Chicago. With my biology degree, I then plan to pursue a medical degree and find a career in the medical field.
What are your two favorite activities?
My favorite extracurricular activity is high school tennis. The main reason for this is that I have always loved the sport and there are many friendships that I have made because of it. Like tennis, My second favorite extracurricular activity is swimming. I’ve swam for most of my life and I have been friends with my fellow swimmers for many years, even before high school.
Please share a moment that was meaningful.
Qualifying for state in the junior year of tennis. It was memorable because it was my first time qualifying for state in my high school career and it was a very intense match. I was down 3-5 and the winner is first to 6. My doubles partner and I miraculously came back and won the match 7-5 to go to state.
What is your hope for the future?
In my future I hope to be able to succeed in college without too much struggle and get my degree. I also hope to be able to get into medical school and get my medical degree to then enter the medical field of my choosing.
