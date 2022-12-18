Shutter to Think: Out and about during Shop with a Cop events

Last Saturday, I had a double-dip of Shop with a Cop assignments. Both Sterling and Dixon’s police departments held their annual event.
Here’s a a few observations, opinions and interactions I brought back with me.
First and foremost is the joy, unselfishness and overall manners and respect shown by the children. That cannot be understated.
The officers were “all in” on helping pick items and making suggestions, especially the toys, for the kids.
It also gave me an excuse to meander through the toy aisle, look at all the crazy stuff and say to myself: “What the heck is that?”
According to Santa, I’m still on the plus side of the nice/naughty list, but always with my toes hanging over the precipice.
Speaking of Santa, Mike Wilcox – who dons the mantle of the King of Christmas in Dixon – does a marvelous job and is exactly who you should want Santa to be.
I had several interactions with customers. One was a young lady with her toddler riding shotgun in a cart who had asked about my camera and lens set up. Couldn’t talk long because of the task at hand, but I enjoyed out brief conversation.
Another was a woman who recalled that I had taken a photo of her son on his first day of school in Sterling – that young man is now a college freshman. At that time I had recalled her request not to photograph her crying. When asked, she confirmed I had respected her wishes. Whew.
It’s pure chaos in Walmart at this time of year. The employees there should be respected for keeping it all together. Walmart is big contributor to the event, offering donations and discounts and free wrapping.
There was some chatter on a certain social media platform that it’s too bad this event couldn’t take place in a locally owned business. While I understand the sentiment, let’s not look past the fact that each and every employee is local. And yes, sometimes a big seemingly faceless corporation can have a positive impact on a community.
I also realized that I really, really need a Monster Jam Garage playset.
You listening, Santa?
Merry Christmas!
– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.