Business update: Spicy dining, healthcare training are Sterling startups

STERLING – A spicy new dining option will soon be available in Northland Mall while Castor Home Nursing has opened a new training facility.

Voodoo Bar and Grill

Voodoo Bar and Grill serves up Cajun-inspired soul food that owner Darcy Newell promises will be unique to the area.

The menu includes Newell’s own take on dishes like baby back ribs, frog legs, seafood bags, crawdads, and cornbread muffins.

The restaurant will also feature challenges where diners try to handle Newell’s hottest dishes.

“I’m bringing the heat. I’m going to go so far south with this thing that I’m introducing my chicken feet soup and gator bites,” Newell said.

Newell is an Army veteran with years of experience in the food service industry. Newell’s first restaurant, Darcy’s Café, operated in New York before moving the business to Aurora.

Newell also served as a Kansas City Barbecue Society judge and traveled the country on the competitive barbecue circuit with her team – Spittin Barbecue and Kickin Ash. Newell began competing at local challenges when some male competitors told her a woman would never win.

“I’ve always been up for a challenge. Any time someone told me I couldn’t do it, I proved them wrong,” Newell said.

Colorful hand-painted murals decorate the restaurant’s walls where the old Diamond Dave’s restaurant used to be.

Newell hopes to be open by Christmas, although some lucky shoppers got to try her food early when Newell catered Northland Black Friday event.

“I’ve never had nachos like this before. The food here is out of this world,” Sabastian Ballantyne said.

Health Institute.

On Nov. 15, Castor Home Nursing opened the doors to their new training facility – the Health Institute. The new training center at 6 E. 23rd St. offers several certifications, including CNA, CPR and phlebotomy.

Classes are two days per week for 12 weeks, with phlebotomy (drawing blood) only lasting four weeks. There is also a fast-track option for CNAs that runs four days per week for six weeks.

“The fast track option is perfect for those going back to school and wants to get their CNA certification out of the way before they begin,” class coordinator Nichole Dugger said.

Classes are led by state-certified instructor Sheri Todd and consist of lectures, hands-on labs and clinical work in partnering facilities Dixon Rehab and Resthave Care & Rehabilitation of Morrison. Students must be at least 16 years old and are required to wear scrubs. Graduates are encouraged to apply with Castor’s Home Nursing division.

Tuition can be costly for some – $1,350 for CNA; $1,650 for Phlebotomy, but qualifying students can apply to have their fees covered by Tri-County and BEST Inc.

Call 815-622-3550 for information or to see when the next set of classes begins.