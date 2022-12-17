December 19, 2022
‘Wassail Wassail’: Songs of old England performed by Dixon choral group

By Troy E. Taylor
Members of the Dixon High School madrigal cast sing Friday. During the second act of the performance the cast sang "Noel Noel Noel," "Greensleeves," "What Is This Thing Called Love," and "Lo How A Rose." (Troy Taylor)

DIXON — Dixon High School’s choir program held a madrigal dinner on Friday at the school cafeteria. While snow swirled in the colds winds outside, the audience was entertained and dined while choir sang in Elizabethan period costumes.

The first act opened with “Cantate Domino” and closed with a rendition of “Carol of the Bells.” The second act had staples “Greensleeves,” and “Lo How a Rose ere Blooming.” The third act closed with “Here We Come, A-Caroling.”

The cast of the madrigal court was Gianna Dukes, Elise Maass, Aryana Collins, Molly Oliver, Grace DeBord, Olivia Gingras, Reign Bonnewell, Emmy Pettorini, Leslie Pettorini, Kayti Miller, Dominik Zachary, Ollie Payne, Anne McFarlane, Owen Winters, James Cocar, Mykaylah Kirby, Ian Gordon, Ava Pazera, Clark Bonnewell, Ava Schier, Arin Newman and Olivia Hernandez.

Erin Rogers was director of the choir.

The viscount portrayed by Olivia Gingras comments on the quality of wassail, to the surprise of the king, portrayed by Aryana Collins on Friday during a Madrigal Dinner at Dixon High School. (Troy Taylor)

