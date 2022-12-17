Rock Falls High School board member seeks staff position

ROCK FALLS – Rock Falls High School board of education Vice President John Howard is expected to submit his resignation so he can join the school’s staff as a teacher’s aide, according to an agenda received Friday.

The board is expected to meet in close session Wednesday to discuss the request. The board meets in regular session starting at 7 p.m. at Room 137 at the high school.

In other personnel matters, the board will be asked to approve the employment of David Chavira as a strength and conditioning coach, Katie Christian as a night custodian, Esperanza Heerdt as a full-time food service provider, Dawn Bliefnick as a band volunteer and James McFadden on volunteer boys basketball coach.

The board’s agenda includes approval of first reading of policy amendments.

The academic spotlight will be on physical education, driver’s education and health as presented by Jolene Bickett.

Lucas Madding will provide information on the Spanish Club.

The school calendar has the semester ending on Friday, Dec. 23. Winter break will run from Dec. 26 to 30.

The first day of the second semester will be Jan. 9.

The next board of education meeting will be 7 p.m. Jan. 18.