DIXON — Over the holiday season, Thrivent of Dixon has gathered and donated food for the Dixon Buddy Bags program. The program gives out food to students to have healthy meals when they’re away from school. The Thrivent team donated 3,785 food items for the program. On Wednesday, the group worked to put the food items into individual bags.

Thrivent financial advisor Mary Toth and team worked Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022 to pack food items for the Buddy Bags program in Dixon.