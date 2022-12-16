Rock Falls ESD 13 receives tutoring grant from state

SPRINGFIELD — Rock Falls Elementary School District 13 was the recipient of grant money to establish its own high-impact tutoring program, the Illinois State Board of Education said in a news release on Monday.

The release did not specify how much money each district was receiving, only that the grants came from a $25 million allotment of federal pandemic relief funds available to ISBE.

District 13 was one of 27 districts are developing their own program, which involves recruiting tutors. ISBE will provide webinars and technical assistance. ISBE believes 2,000 students will benefit from this program.

Another 45 school districts — including Rochelle CCSD 231 — have been matched with 490 tutors to reach another 1,270 students. These tutors are provided in association with the Illinois Board of Higher Education and Illinois Community College Board. Northern Illinois University is the point of contact for northwest Illinois.

The Illinois Tutoring Initiative is funded by federal pandemic relief funds. The initiative is intended to help students stay on track academically in literacy and math in grades 3-8, Ginger Ostro, executive director of IBHE said.

State Superintendent of Education Carmen I Ayala said students have begun rebounding from the pandemic. “The state’s high-impact tutoring initiative builds on these strong signs of recovery to provide even more support to students in the highest-need school districts,” she said.