House Intelligence Committee with Illinois lawmakers issues COVID-19 report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Intelligence Committee, which includes three members from northern Illinois districts, issued Thursday its COVID-19 report that recommended the Office of the Director of National Intelligence create a designated center to address global health security.

Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Chicago, and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Schaumburg, were part of the panel’s majority.

Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, who represents the 18th District but will serve the redrawn 16th District in the new Congress, wrote that those recommendations fail to address culpability of the Chinese government during the pandemic.

The committee’s unclassified recommendations call for more investments in open-source intelligence and the need for the intelligence community to pivot faster when a new disease emerges.

“The COVID-19 pandemic presented our Intelligence Community, and our world, with an unprecedented challenge,” said Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California. “In preparing this report, our Committee examined how the IC performed its core missions at the outset of the pandemic and, even more critically, how the IC can be better prepared to respond to future global health crises. The millions of individuals lost to COVID-19 cannot be brought back – but we can and must honor their memory by ensuring that we never again suffer a crisis of this magnitude.”

LaHood wrote that the majority findings don’t deliver answers to American families affected by the pandemic. The Republican’s declassified report, however, “outlines the growing scope of culpability from the Chinese government, failures of relevant information sharing with the American people and their authorized representatives by the Intelligence Community, information that adds to the credibility of a lab leak incident, and potential ties to China’s bioweapons research program.”

The committee investigated the Intelligence Community’s response in a two-year investigation.