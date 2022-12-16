$500,000 Powerball ticket sold at Prophetstown grocery store

PROPHETSTOWN - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at Shaw’s MarketPlace will be celebrating Christmas $500,000 richer.

The winning ticket was purchased at the grocery store at 214 Washington St. in Prophetstown.

The lucky winner matched four numbers and the Powerball, and they added the game’s ‘Power Play’ feature to win $500,000 for the Wednesday drawing. The winning numbers were 36-51-59-66-68 and Powerball 25.

“What a great way to celebrate Christamas,” said Evelyn Fouts, manager of Shaw’s MarketPlace. “I don’t know who bought the winning ticket, but Prophetstown is a tiny town with less than 2,000 people - we don’t even have a stoplight - so the probability that it’s someone from our hometown is highly likely.”

Evelyn Fouts (left) and Frank Hosticka, employees at Shaws Marketplace in Prophetstown, are feeling jolly after selling a winning Powerball ticket worth $500,000. (Provided by Illinois Lottery)

This is now the eighth Illinois Lottery player who has won a prize of $500,000 or more playing Powerball so far this year.

“I’ve been with this store for nearly 20 years, and I’ve experienced many lottery jackpot celebrations; however, this is the largest winning ticket we’ve ever sold here - it’s pretty magical,” Fouts said.

Retailers who sell winning tickets receive a cash selling bonus of 1% of the prize amount, which means $5,000 for Shaw’s.

Winners have one year from the date of the winning draw to claim their prize. The Illinois Lottery encourages all winners to write their name on the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place until they’re ready to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, December 17, with a jackpot of $149 million.

Powerball tickets are $2 each, and players have the option to add the Powerplay for an additional $1 for the chance to multiply non-jackpot prizes.