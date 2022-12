MORRISON – The Whiteside County Building and Zoning Office is getting new digs after the start of the new year.

The office will move to 18819 Lincoln Road (U.S. Route 30) in Morrison. The office will share space with the county’s highway department.

Previously, the office was located within the Whiteside County Courthouse.

The office will be closed Jan. 3 so the move can take place. It will open in its new location Jan. 4.