Sterling police make two arrests while serving search warrant during narcotics investigation

STERLING — A man and a woman from Sterling were taken into custody on Thursday while police from several agencies executed a search warrant at a residence during a narcotics investigation, Sterling Police said in a news release.
Percy Weekly, 26, of Sterling was arrested on two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon and on the validity of an arrest warrant by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for a weapon offense.
Vivika Trujillo, 24, of Sterling was arrested on a count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and a count for permitting unlawful use of a building.
The suspects are being held at Whiteside County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
According to a news release by Sterling Police Department’s Detective Sgt. Maggie Ellmaker, officers from the city police, agents from the Black Hawk Area Task Force and a special weapons and tactics team from the Illinois State Police acted on a search warrant at the woman’s residence in the 800 block of East 15th Street in Sterling on Thursday.
Ellmaker said later that the search was conducted at 5:30 in the morning and that both suspects were arrested at the scene.
During the search, investigators seized evidence in support of the arrest of both suspects. The release said the investigation continues.