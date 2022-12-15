Lots to do, with live music, holiday traditions and crafts in Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
This Week
Live music
— Dynoride, Half Catholic, and The Scummies, 7 p.m., Friday, Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon
— Sweet Reminder, 1 p.m. Friday, Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon, $8
Other goings-on
In the stacks. Holiday Fun, 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Dixon Public Library.
Glass slippers. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” a joint production of Dixon Stage Left and Dixon Theatre will be 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon. General admission is $40.
Movie theater fun. Christmas Movie Night by Whiteside Area Career Center CEO program, 5 p.m. Tuesday at Sterling Theater, 402 Locus St., Sterling. Tickets are $10, includes visit by Santa, silent auction and goodie bags. “Rudolph” shows at 5 and 5:30 p.m.; “Christmas Carol” shows at 6:30 and 7 p.m.
Christmas at Rosbrook. DYNORIDE, Half Catholic, and The Scummies will perform 7 p.m. Friday at Rosbrook Studio, Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. Admission is $5 or a donation of gently-used music instruments or accessories that can be donated to music students.
Dance party. Rock Falls Youth Center Dance, 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17. For students grades 6-8. Rock Falls Community Building, 601 W. 10th St., Rock Falls. 815-625-0272.
Holiday crafts. Northland Mall will hold its first craft and vendor show for the holidays, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, 2900 E. Lincolnway, Sterling.
Toy drive. Route 30, Midwest Mulisha and several participating bars will have a misfit bar crawl and toy drive starting at 11 a.m. Saturday at K’s Korner in Sterling for biscuit ‘n’ gravy and Bloody Mary bar. Participating establishments are Shooters, The Palms, Chuck Wagon Saloon, Lisa’s Brick House, Bartinis, Corner Tap, and Whiskey Barrel Saloon. The evening concludes with The Mercury Dimes performing from 8 p.m. to midnight at Route 30. The toys will be distributed to children in foster care.
Christmas Science. The 4-H Holiday STEAM Workshop will be 9 a.m. Saturday at Harvest Time Bible Church, 1802 Dixon Road in Rock Falls. University of Illinois Extension has holiday-themed activities in science, technology, engineering, art and math for youth ages 8-12. Kids 5-7 can take part in an alternative 4-H Cloverbud session. Contact Allie Johnston at 815-632-3611 for availability. Costs $20 per child.
Jingle bells. Lighted Christmas Parade will be 6 p.m. Saturday in Savanna.
Student production. Bambi: A Life in the Forest, Dec. 18, film and dance performance, Rock Falls High School.
Country hospitality. Sugar Grove Church and School’s Country Christmas open house will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Palmyra Cemetery, 352 Timber Creek Road, Dixon. Light refreshments will be served.
Hot wax. Nasos Beauty Inc. will be having a Sip and Pour Holiday Candle-Making Workshop, noon Sunday at 20 East Third St., Sterling. Two hour class costs $50.
Hallelujah Chorus. The 91st annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” by the RiverChor and Gateway Area Singers will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Zion Lutheran Church in Clinton, Iowa. Concert is free, but donations welcome.
Eyecatching. Sunday Funday Ugly Christmas Sweater Party 1 p.m., featuring live music by Burn N Bush at Mullarkey’s Bar and Grill., 12 West Main St., Mt. Morris.
Sock Skating. Indoor sock skating rink. No ice, no shoes, just slip-sliding on a rink of synthetic polymer surface, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the Discovery Center. $10 public, free for members. The rink is available through Dec. 23 and then Dec. 26-30. Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North Main Street, Rockford.
Holiday return. Tristan Bushman, Tyler Bushman and Matt Frichter present “Home for the Holidays,” 7 p.m. Dec. 23 at Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. Admission $10.
Run out the clock. Can’t stay up to midnight? The Countdown to Fun will be noon to 4 p.m. at Dec. 31 at Discovery Center children’s museum. Confetti drops every hour. Riverfront Museum Park, 711 North Main Street, Rockford.
Winter Farmers Market, Dec. 17, Jan. 7, Jan. 21, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon. 815-284-2741 for information about booth rental.
Light up the Park. Prophetstown State Park, East Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 23.
Downtown fun. Erie Hometown Christmas, 3-8 p.m., through Jan. 5, Downtown Erie.
Bah-humbug. Scrooge the Comedy, through Dec. 17, White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Holiday Light Display. Drive through 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sundays through Dec. 23, Centennial Park, Rock Falls.