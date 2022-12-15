Dixon Public Schools adds three paraprofessionals, two special ed teachers

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools board of education approved the hiring of three paraprofessionals, two special education teachers and a lunchroom attendant during its regular December meeting on Wednesday.

The board also approved the planned retirements of three staff members, which will take place over the next four years.

The board OK’d the hiring of paraprofessionals Audrey Rowley at Madison School, Trinity Harshman at Washington and Mary Holthause for the pre-K classroom at Washington. Also brought aboard: two special ed teachers — Paige Hilliker at Jefferson and Dakota Shuck at Madison — and Madison lunchroom attendant Brittany Fasulo.

On the retirement front, the board OK’d those for James Richardson, Madison custodian effective Sept. 1, 2023; Laurie Meyer, office assistant at Washington on Dec. 31, 2024 and JoAnn Wegner, Dixon High School custodian for June 30, 2026.

In other personnel matters:

Brandi Conley moves over as a full-time paraprofessional for the Pre-K for All program at Washington and lunchroom attendant Melissa Palacio goes from Reagan Middle to Madison.

There were six resignations, all taking place sometime during December. They were paraprofessionals Shawn Southard, Rebecca Gray, Christine Olson, Denise Schaefer and Tiffany Kleinik-Jones and health assistant Rachel Padilla.

There was one dismissal, lunchroom attendant Chelsea Moore.

The board also approved a round of personnel changes in the areas of extra-curriculars, all for the current school year. They were fall play assistant producer Faith Morrison, faculty musical adviser Sarah Purlee, high school girls track coach Simon Thorpe, high school assistant wrestling coaches Jacob Hey and Sebastian Quitana on a split stipend, and Hayden Steinmeyer as a middle school assistant wrestling coach. Cameron Varden will be a middle school volunteer wrestling coach. Stephanie Thompson resigned as high school volunteer cheer coach.