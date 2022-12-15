5 Things To Do In The Sauk Valley: Holiday feast in Elizabethan fashion, sisterhood celebrated in art

The past meets the present. So much of this week’s 5 Things To Do In The Sauk Valley seems to focus on that amalgamation of then and now. A madrigal dinner celebrates Christmas the way it was in 1560 – but shared with the exuberance of today’s youth. Instant photographs of kids with Santa — set against a 1920s backdrop. Of more recent vintage, there is the bond two artists share with a former instructor and its expression on canvas. Lastly, in a strange reversal, a holiday film made with digital animation now feels nostalgic 18 years after its initial release.
1 A Tudor triumph. Dixon High School will host its first madrigal dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the cafeteria. Guests will be treated to an Olde English feast and music from the Elizabethan era, with the Dixon High School choir under the direction of Erin Rogers attired in period costume. Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children. For information, call 847-287-3244.
2 Women in art. The opening reception for the exhibit “Marks Made” will be 6 p.m. Friday at The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon. The exhibit features the mixed media portraits of Dixon natives Sydni Reuban and Heather Shore, and pays tribute to their mentor, Dixon High School art instructor Lisa Kastello, while delving into the bonds of sisterhood.
3 Smile for St. Nick. Take a photo with Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday, at the Ronald Reagan Boyhood Home, 810 S. Hennepin Ave., Dixon. Seasonal drinks and treats will be available, as well as a free photograph.
4 Holiday tradition. “Emmanuel” by the Community Choir will be 4 p.m. Sunday at Paw Paw Methodist Church, 370 Wiley Ave, Paw Paw. Soup and cookies will be served in the fellowship hall.
5 Never Ever Let It Cool. A special showing of “The Polar Express” will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at The Dixon Theatre, 114 S. Galena Ave. Wear your holiday pajamas and enjoy the hot chocolate bar. The event is free.
• Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know about it. Please submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendars to https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/ or to news@saukvalley.com. Include a contact person and phone number.