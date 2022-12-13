State is looking for schools making progress on green education and management

The Illinois State Board of Education announced Wednesday that it is accepting applicants for the Illinois Green Ribbon Schools award.

The award is given in association with the Illinois Green Alliance.

Schools that have used best practices in energy efficiency, water and waste management, healthy school environments, and environmental education are eligible. Information on the application process can be found on the ISBE website. The deadline to apply is Jan. 9.

Community High School District 99 in Downers Grove won last year for efforts to reduce environmental impact and utility costs, as well its efforts to improve health and wellness and ensure sustainability education.

The winning entry is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education for a national award consideration.

“Schools that devote time, attention and resources to green initiatives play such an important role in our students’ education and in their future,” State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala said.

Ayala said the programs teach Illinois students to be good stewards and promote wellness.