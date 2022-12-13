School board candidates file in Whiteside, Lee counties

Candidates seeking to be board of education members in the April 4, 2023 consolidated elections filed their signature petitions with county clerks for the first time on Monday.
Filing remains open in the nonpartisan election until Dec. 19.
Here is a list of candidates who filed signature petitions.
Whiteside County
Rock Falls High School 301
Janice McKanna
Merle K. Gaulrapp
East Coloma Nelson CESD 20
Michael J. Schumacher
Geoffrey Wright
Trace Hippen
Montmorency 145
Jamie Near
Erie CUSD 1
Mark E. Wiseley
Riverbend CUSD 2
Jay D. Ritchie
Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3
Chad Abell
Sterling CUSD 5
Allen Przyscucha
Narcisco Puentes
Morrison CUSD 6
Erin Luckey
Terri Wilkens
Matthew E. Ewoldsen
Jennifer VanderMolen
Lee County
Ashton-Franklin Center 275
Cullen Searing
Kyle McClanahan
Mark Delhotal
Dixon Public Schools 170
Kathleen Schaefer
Matthew Lenox
Victoria Bowers