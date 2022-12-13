School board candidates file in Whiteside, Lee counties

Candidates seeking to be board of education members in the April 4, 2023 consolidated elections filed their signature petitions with county clerks for the first time on Monday.

Filing remains open in the nonpartisan election until Dec. 19.

Here is a list of candidates who filed signature petitions.

Whiteside County

Rock Falls High School 301

Janice McKanna

Merle K. Gaulrapp

East Coloma Nelson CESD 20

Michael J. Schumacher

Geoffrey Wright

Trace Hippen

Montmorency 145

Jamie Near

Erie CUSD 1

Mark E. Wiseley

Riverbend CUSD 2

Jay D. Ritchie

Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3

Chad Abell

Sterling CUSD 5

Allen Przyscucha

Narcisco Puentes

Morrison CUSD 6

Erin Luckey

Terri Wilkens

Matthew E. Ewoldsen

Jennifer VanderMolen

Lee County

Ashton-Franklin Center 275

Cullen Searing

Kyle McClanahan

Mark Delhotal

Dixon Public Schools 170

Kathleen Schaefer

Matthew Lenox

Victoria Bowers