Dixon gives in-house alternative learning a trial run with early positive results

DIXON — Principals at Reagan Middle School and Dixon High School provided the Dixon Public Schools board of education with an update on its in-house alternative learning program, which started this school year.
Reagan’s Matthew Magnafici said the program started with seven students and is up to 10 headed into the second quarter. He said nine are on track to be promoted to the high school. One student’s truancy is being addressed and the goal is to have one student re-integrate into the general education program by the end of the second semester.
“To be honest, I wish we had two classrooms,” said Magnafici. “One kiddo we talk all the time with, he has this hard outer shell, but he was just thankful to be given this opportunity. ‘This is what I needed all along.’ If that one kid who had a hard time is being impacted, then it’s been a success.”
Jared Shaner said the high school’s alternative setting runs from 2 to 6 p.m. Of the 13 in the program, two fifth-year students are now eligible for December.
“It’s great to watch these kids, who’ve struggled, achieved more in course credits than they had in a whole year,” he said, adding, “Very, very valuable program.”
Board member Jon Wadsworth asked what the secret sauce was to this learning environment.
“It’s much more individualized attention,” Shaner said. “Self-paced on Apex (an online curriculum). Mid afternoon to evening was a benefit.”
Board member Melissa Gates observed that the non-traditional time frame, not being in crowded hallways or being up early was a better fit.
Board President Linda Wegner said: “A little TLC — and accountability.”
Shaner said filling the classroom won’t be a problem in the second semester. The hurdle is staffing late afternoons and nights with professional educators.
“Finding teachers isn’t easy,” Shaner said. “Finding those that want to be flexible in their hours ….”
Board members applauded the principals for their initial effort.