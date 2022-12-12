Stupor Bowl trivia competition returns to benefit Dixon schools

DIXON – The Stupor Bowl trivia challenge fundraiser is back in 2023.

The Stupor Bowl, the largest annual fundraising event from the Dixon Public Schools Foundation, was canceled the last two years because of COVID-19 concerns.

The annual trivia competition usually draws around 30 local teams and raises about $15,000 a year to fund educational needs throughout district classrooms. Funding goes directly to classroom grants.

Since 2000, the foundation has purchased more than $450,000 worth of educational tools for classrooms such as computer equipment, educational software, books and laboratory equipment.

The event will take place Feb. 11 at Reagan Middle School, and team entry forms are due by Jan. 27.

The cost is $150 for nonprofits and families, and $300 for all businesses.

The questions cover common categories such as movies, TV, sports, current events, history, music, geography, Dixon trivia and more.

Although the 2022 Stupor Bowl was canceled, the foundation put out a call for donations and raised $30,000 for classroom grants this year.

Donations can be sent to DPSD Foundation, 1335 Franklin Grove Road, Dixon, IL 61021. Go to www.dixonstuporbowl.com for more information.