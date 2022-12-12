Dixon Public Schools provides clarity on snow days and e-learning days

DIXON – Dixon Public Schools Superintendent Margo Empen said the administration intends to streamline the process for scheduling parent-teacher conferences.
She also addressed during the November meeting of the board the semester schedule for finals and clarified the distinction between “snow days” and “e-learning days.”
Conferences
Empen said feedback from parents was clear that the district needed a unified way to schedule parent-teacher conferences. Those with students in separate buildings – each with its own system of scheduling – made things difficult.
She said Assistant Superintendent Doug Stansford was asked to review vendors so the district could have a single app that parents could use to schedule these conferences.
Semester calendar
Students said it was important to them to have semester finals before the end of the Christmas break.
The issue came up because the proposed 2023-24 calendar shows that the first and second semester are only two days apart.
The main issue was student retention of what they’ve learned. Students said teachers expect them to use the break to review what they’ve learned for their tests, but students responded by saying that that isn’t the reality.
“If we want their peak performance, we move the dates,” Empen said.
Emergency days
Empen said the district has only two days set up for inclement weather and three days that can be designated as e-learning days.
An e-learning day does not have to be made up, while snow days do.
It boils down to advance warning of bad weather, Empen said. If she knows by 1 p.m. that the following day is a bad weather day, she can call it an e-learning day, giving older students notice that they must take home any laptops while learning packets can be distributed to younger students.
Depending on the grade level, Seesaw, Zoom or Microsoft Teams will be used to connect teachers and students.
Empen said she would declare a snow day, for instance, if an ice storm happens overnight, providing no opportunity to set e-learning in motion.