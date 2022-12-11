Shutter to Think: The eyes have it

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Sheri Coate, yoga instructor at the Yoga Barn in rural Erie, has created a quiet, comfortable space in order to practice the exercise with her students. (Alex T. Paschal/apaschal@saukvalley.com)

Just act like I’m not here.

I say that a lot when I’m meeting people on assignment (and, for the benefit of my loved ones, at family gatherings).

It just helps everyone feel more at ease.

What I’m wanting to photograph is their immersion in whatever I’m there to document.

Story about baking? Make a cake.

Teaching math to middle schoolers? Solve for X.

Do what you’d be doing if I wasn’t here to bug you.

We’ve all been conditioned to look at the camera, which is completely acceptable for holiday gatherings, weddings and police mug shots.

But I’m looking through the lens to see the real person doing the real thing in real time.

Until I’m not.

We learn a lot about a person when we candidly witness how they carry themselves and perform their tasks. But there are many times that engaging with the viewer through eye contact adds another level of understanding.

The images I selected here are all full eye-contact examples that came together in a couple different ways.

First, there’s the professional portrait, the subject in their professional space, full-on smile and face.

The second was a bit more “spur of the moment,” with each spotting the camera during the shoot and interacting with it.

Admittedly, spotting a lens while you go about your deal can be a bit unnerving. Yet, these handled it with stalwart composure and a little joy.

So, if you do, in fact, see me out there along the sidelines or hoofing it around town, please don’t act like I’m not there … until I want to take your picture.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.