Two Dixon artists will be featured in The Next Picture Show exhibit ‘Marks Made’

DIXON — Starting Tuesday, The Next Picture Show will exhibit mixed media portraits by two Dixon natives that look beyond the basic tropes of sisterhood.

The display is entitled “Marks Made: A Two Woman Art Exhibition” and it will be on display from the opener until Jan. 7 at the 113 W. First Street gallery.

The artists are Sydni Reubin and Heather Shore, who share the same mentor in former Dixon High School art teacher Lisa Kastello.

The opening reception will be 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

According to the news release from Philip Atilano, the gallery’s executive director, Reubin and Shore consider their relationship with Kastello as fundamental in their development as both artists and women. The release said they also worked on a collaborative piece in appreciation of the impression Kastello left on them.

In this series, the two artists attempt to look beyond the basic tropes of sisterhood by taking a deeply personal look at their relationships with other women.

Reubin explores the strength and resilience of those women closest to her.

Artist Sydni Ruebin with her painting “Zoe Kaye.” (Provided by The Next Picture Show)

Shore investigates her own strength and the effects of relationships with the women of her past.

Artist Heather Shore with her painting “Self Portrait: Stage 10, Righteous Indignation”. (Provided by The Next Picture Show)

Shore is still based in Illinois and has a reputation for designing mandalas inspired by women in her life.

Reubin graduated from the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design and resides in Madison, Wisconsin. Her awards include best of show at the 2013 Grand Detour Arts Festival and the 2018 Phidian Art Exhibit. Her watercolor pieces have been recognized nationally.