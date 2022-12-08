Put on your mittens and earmuffs, there’s more downtown Christmas to enjoy in the Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.

Do you have information on an upcoming event or attraction? Be sure to let us know. Submit information for Sauk Valley Media’s weekly calendar https://www.shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/forms/press-releases/. Include a contact person and phone number.

This Week

Live music

— Rendezvous Arts: Matt Ulery on bass and Matt Shevitz on saxophone and clarinet will perform 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday Dec. 14 at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon. Harvey Tillis, a freelance photographer, is the featured visual artist. Tickets $30.

— The First Christmas Tour with Riley Clemmons, 6 p.m. Saturday, $10, New Life Lutheran Church, 702 W. Lynn Boulevard, Sterling

— Denny Diamond Christmas, 1 p.m., Monday. $5, Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon

— Oregon High School’s Madrigal Dinner, 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Brubaker Center, Stronghold Camp & Retreat Center, north of Oregon.

Other goings-on

Tree lighting. A Very Paw Paw Christmas will be 5 to 8 p.m. Dec. 9 in downtown Paw Paw. Santa will help light the Christmas tree. There will be hot cocoa, soup, treats and hay rides.

Best lights. Prizes for the best Christmas lights will be part Christmas in the Grove, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday at Franklin Grove. There will be horse-drawn wagon rides, holiday treats, pick and take crafts, a toy donation box, spike and regular cocoa, kettle corn, firehouse chili, holy macaroni, cupcakes, nachos, a book sale and an appearance by Santa Claus. The event is organized by the Franklin Grove Park and Recreation committee.

Swing on by. Twelve Bars of Christmas Pub Crawl to benefit April House, 11 a.m. Saturday at The Cooler, Sterling.

Laugh til you cry. “I Saw Mommy Freaking Out About Christmas” by the Michigan MOMsemble, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Grace Theatre, 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Tickets $25.

Sing out. Oregon Junior High Christmas program, 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14.

Awash in color. Water Street Studios of Batavia presents works by 23 artists from Chicago area, through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Next Picture Show, 113 W. First St., Dixon.

Shopping. Byron Museum of History, 110 N. Union St., Byron, indoor market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.

Open house. Cocoa and Cards, 4 p.m. Friday, Home of Hope, 1637 Plock Drive, Dixon.

Whiteside Forum. World of Scuba Diving by Victor Delmon of No Plans Adventures, 2 p.m. Sunday, Odell Public Library, 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Pitter Pattern. “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,” is the final show of the season for Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll. Francis, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky are back for this sequel to the musical “Forever Plaid.” This holiday musical runs through Dec. 11. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Light the way. “A Candle in the Window” is a stage play about weary travelers trapped by a blizzard in a lonely train station on Christmas Eve. Shows are 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at Polo Town Hall. General admission $15.

Light up the Park. Prophetstown State Park, East Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, Fridays and Saturdays, through Dec. 23.

Here all month. Erie Hometown Christmas, 3-8 p.m., through Jan. 5, Downtown Erie.

Bah-humbug. Scrooge the Comedy, through Dec. 17, White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris

Holiday Light Display. Drive through 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sundays through Dec. 23, Centennial Park, Rock Falls.

Savanna Festival of Trees. Catch it noon-5 p.m. weekends and 4-7 p.m. weekdays, through Monday, Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.