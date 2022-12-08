Dixon schools OK stipend for those working to align new curriculum with special education

DIXON — Dixon Public Schools approved a stipend of $36 per hour for employees who are having to work on curriculum alignment outside the school day or who work in an extended school-day program.

Assistant Superintendent Doug Stansford said staff members in special education are having to work after hours to align the new Amplify curriculum in English language arts for those students.

“It’s work they can’t typically get done in a given day,” he said. “It takes a while, they want time to collaborate.”

[ After rigorous pilot program, Dixon picks Amplify for English learning. ]

Board member Melissa Gates said “Special ed, they are swamped as it is.” She said it is good they are compensated for the extra time.

Superintendent Margo Empen said that because the Illinois Report Card gave Dixon Public Schools a targeted designation to improve education to children with disabilities at Washington and Jefferson schools, the district can dedicate state school improvement funds to this project.

Board member Jon Wadworth asked how many staff members are required for this. Empen said one per grade level and an additional teacher from the regular education track who is familiar with the curriculum.

“They want a regular ed, whom they work with everyday, working hand in glove,” Stansford said.

[ Dixon Public Schools tests two English curriculum in pilot program. ]

In the recommendation to the board, Stansford said the rate does not apply to general voluntary work, but is specific to this task of special education curriculum alignment.

The motion also notes the district has to ensure that any teachers in the retirement queue doing this work don’t exceed their maximum pay raise; both the district and the employee could be penalized for it.