5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley: Fine arts on full display

Fine arts are in fine form in the Sauk Valley. Do you like catchy Disney tunes? How about an irreverent look at the holidays? A night with the symphony? Or, perhaps, a fairy tale reimagined? There’s all that and more in this edition of 5 Things to Do in the Sauk Valley.

1 Disney’s Broadway Hits. The Penguin Project and Woodlawn Arts Academy presents their first “Shining Stars Musical Revue” 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Auditorium, Sterling High School. Ten adults with special needs from Sterling, Rock Falls, Morrison and Prophetstown and their stage mentors will perform a variety of Disney songs. Tickets are $8. The Penguin Project of the Sauk Valley provides individuals with special needs the opportunity to participate in the performing arts. The production is supported, in part, by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.

2 Ditch the Dickens. The Performing Arts Guild of Mt. Morris is presenting “Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some),” a stage comedy about three actors who are tired of performing “A Christmas Carol” and opt for a more madcap holiday production. The show is 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at Pinecrest Grove Theater, 500 Evergreen Lane, Mt. Morris. Tickets are $16 with students receiving a $2 discount. Included in the price are refreshments served at intermission. Reservations are encouraged at 815-734-2103 or online at www.performingartsguild.com. Cast members are Connie Augsburger, Morgan McConnell and Zander VandeSand. Instrumentalist Mary Mead Cantrell will be playing carols during intermission.

3 Detour from the North Pole. Santa and Mrs. Claus will appear 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 11 to 1 p.m. Saturday at Old Settlers Cabin at 115 Lincoln Statue Dr., Dixon.

4 A Charlie Brown Christmas. Clinton Symphony Orchestra will commemorate a folk melody from Ukraine and the soundtrack from a Peanuts TV special that both became beloved holiday songs during “Holidays with the Symphony,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School. General admission is $20.

5 Classic reimagined. “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella,” a joint production of Dixon Stage Left and Dixon Theatre will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and Dec. 15-16, and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Dixon Stage Left, 306 W. First St., Dixon. This performance is inspired by the 1997 teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. General admission is $40.

