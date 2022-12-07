Longtime Sterling felon involved in standoff wanted on weapons charges

MORRISON – A former Rock Falls man arrested Monday after a standoff with police was wanted on charges filed in July accusing him of being a felon in possession of a firearm, reckless discharge of firearm and assault.
Dayton J. Hicks, 27, now of Sterling, was arrested around 10:30 a.m. after a five-hour standoff in Yeowardsville in rural Rock Falls. He has a history of weapons-related charges in Whiteside County.
According to a release from Sheriff John Booker:
Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to a call reporting a man armed with a handgun in an upstairs bedroom at a home on Walnut Street; he earlier was involved in a domestic dispute inside city limits. The man was identified as Hicks.
They tried to negotiate by cellphone with Hicks, who was wanted on a warrant in the July case. Little progress was made, but an adult and a small child were removed from the home. Police entered, secured the first floor and a negotiator continued to talk with Hicks, and, after several hours, he and a woman surrendered without incident.
Hicks was arrested on the warrant and taken to Whiteside County jail, where he is being held on t$150,000 bond.
A search of the home turned up a semi-automatic handgun, the release said.
For now, Hicks is charged with being a felon in possession of a weapon, which carries three to seven years in prison; reckless discharge, which carries one to four years, and misdemeanor assault in the July case.
According to court documents, on July 5, Hicks, who then lived in Rock Falls, used a handgun to shoot at a man from a moving vehicle. Where the shooting took place was not provided.
He pleaded not guilty Monday and requested a public defender.
He has a preliminary hearing Monday.
More charges likely are pending from the standoff and possible domestic dispute.
Hicks was convicted in Whiteside County Court of aggravated battery in a public place on Oct. 27 and given two and a half years of conditional discharge, which likely will be revoked. One count of misdemeanor battery was dismissed.
On Jan 2, 2020, he was convicted of aggravated battery in a public place and sentenced to three years. One count of aggravated robbery using or indicating a weapon and one count of felon in possession of a weapon were dismissed per a plea agreement.
On June 28, 2018, he was sentenced to four years’ probation for possession of a stolen firearm and being a felon in possession; two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, carrying a firearm in a bar and sale or use o a blackjack near a protected area, all felonies, were dismissed.