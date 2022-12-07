Dixon fire departments team up for Keep the Wreath Red campaign

DIXON — To alert people to the dangers associated with holiday decorations catching fire, the Dixon Fire Department and the Dixon Rural Fire Department embarked on the 29th Keep the Wreath Red campaign.

The wreaths went up Monday and will stay up until Jan. 2. Both fire stations have a wreath decorated with red lights and a single red bulb in the center.

If either department responds to a holiday decoration-related fire, the bulbs will change to white.

The campaign was originally started by Paul Boecker of the then-Naperville Fire Department in 1954. It was adopted by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association in 1980.

The two Dixon departments have had only a few occasions to change the bulb. “We hope to maintain that trend for years to come and want to sincerely wish all of our citizens a safe and very Merry Christmas,” Dixon FD Chief Ryan Buskohl and Dixon Rural FD Chief Sid Aurand both said in a joint news release.

Tom and Marcella Kitson and Lori Sheridan of Nichols Greenhouse supplied the campaign wreaths.

Safety tips

The fire departments also provided a list of safety tips for the holidays. Their tips include:

Live trees: Make sure they stay fresh and located away from any fire source. Old trees should not be burned in an interior fireplace or wood burning stove; instead recycle them or have them hauled away.

Lights: Inspect lights for frayed wires or gaps in insulation. Do not overload electrical outlets. Never leave lights on unattended.

Decorations: Use nonflammable decorations. Never put wrapping paper in a fireplace. Make sure any artificial tree is flame retardant.

Candles: Make sure lit candles are placed in stable holders; never leave a residence with candles burning. Never put lit candles on a Christmas tree.