Day of Infamy now Day of Remembrance

The communities of Pearl Harbor are marking the 81st commemoration of the attacks on military bases across the Pacific on Dec. 7, 1941, as part of a national Day of Remembrance.

The organizers of ceremonies and the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade are focusing this year’s ceremonies on the Greatest Generation and the sacrifices made by Americans who served in World War II and on the home front.

Ceremonies at the USS Utah and USS Arizona memorial sites were held on Tuesday. Observances are scheduled for Wednesday at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial, the USS Oklahoma and the Waikiki parade on Wednesday.

Two cheereleaders from Dixon High School — Bree Covell and Grace Gates — are taking part in the memorial parade.

The Johnsburg School District 12 band, which is 25 members strong, are representing Illinois in the parade and in other observances.

In the Sauk Valley, the Sterling American Legion Post 296 conducted at ceremony at the post on Sunday.

The top half of page 1 of the Dec. 8, 1941, Sterling Daily Gazette. (Clipping from newspapers.com)

This item is President Franklin D. Roosevelt's annotated draft of a proposed message to Congress requesting a Declaration of War against Japan. The final version of the speech incorporating Roosevelt's annotations was delivered by the President to a Joint Session of Congress on December 8, 1941. (National Archives, unrestricted use)