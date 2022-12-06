December 06, 2022
Rotary International announces youth exchange for clubs in northwestern Illinois

The Rotary International display that appears during Sterling Noon Rotary awards assemblies at Sterling High School. (Troy Taylor)

STERLING — Students ages 15 to 19, including 2023 high school graduates, are eligible to participate in the Rotary International summer youth exchanged.

Rotary Club District 6420, which encompasses Rotary clubs in northwestern and north central Illinois is looking for participants, said Dana McCoy of the Sterling Noon Rotary Club.

In the program, students are paired with a foreign student for eight weeks. They spend four weeks in the United States and four weeks in their country of origin. The Rotary district provides placement and orientation while the local Rotary club pays application and orientation fees. The participating family pays for the passport, travel, insurance and hosting expenses.

Inquiries should be directed to rotarystep6420@gmail.com. McCoy said local inquiries can be directed to sterlingnoonrotary@gmail.com.

Local clubs hope to compile applicants in December so they can be forwarded to a review committee by Jan. 15. The outbound orientation program is set for March 18.

