Property transfers for Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, filed Nov. 18-25

Whiteside County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Jon M. Mitchell to Nathan E. Dykema, 829 11th Ave., Fulton, $113,000.

⋅ Selia R. Carvantes to Spring E.N. Miller, 901 Douglas Drive, Sterling, $160,000.

⋅ Thomas F. and Betty M. Clementz to Jordan L. Johnson, 515 5th Ave., Sterling, $94,000.

⋅ Betty M. Clementz to Dillon T. Johnson, 309 E. 12th St., Sterling, $85,000.

⋅ Gladys M. Hartz to Joseph A. and Wilma H. Yoder, 11700 Lincoln Road, Morrison, $155,000.

⋅ 1st Gateway Credit Union to Patrick D. and Debra A. Bly, one parcel on Garden Plain Road, Fulton, $7,500.

⋅ Lyle Armstrong to Austin P. Speed and Cady S. McCutcheon, 308 W. Sixth Ave., Lyndon, $155,000.

⋅ David O. and Linda M. Schmidt to Anthony M. and Liana M. Lashelle, 408 S. Ninth Ave., Albany, $65,000.

⋅ Megan and Lucas Degroot to Byron and Monica Robinson, 604 W. 12th St., Rock Falls, $178,000.

⋅ Penny D. Spangler to Kevin Earsley and Coral M. Ware, 11779 Fenton Road, Morrison, $65,000.

⋅ Elizabeth A. Wicks to Lucas D. and Megan M. DeGroot, 1206 Riverview Road, Sterling, $138,000.

⋅ Thomas F. Clementz to Tyrone Johnson, 303 W. 13th St., Sterling, $51,000.

⋅ Betty M. Clementz to Tyrone Johnson, 706 12 Ave., Sterling, $50,000.

⋅ Zelda F. and Dennis J. Allen to Gary Wolfe, 1104 Seventh Ave., Sterling, $66,000.

⋅ William A. Bradt to Jason E. Samples, Ashley Taylor Aiello and Charles Robert Morris, 402 W. Lincolnway, Morrison, $175,000.

⋅ Castle 2020 LLC to Vagabond Holdings LLC, 411 E. North St., Morrison, $20,000.

Quit claim deed

⋅ Janice K. Wede to Marcia Wede Malecek, 122 Fifth St., Fulton, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Trust No. 2197, Chicago Title Land Trust, trustee, to Jordan L. Johnson, 1707 Avenue L, Sterling, $23,000.

⋅ Trust No. 2197, Chicago Title Land Trust, trustee, to Dillon T. Johnson, 1414 16th Ave., Sterling, $25,000.

⋅ Trust No. 2197, Chicago Title Land Trust, trustee, to Tyrone Johnson, 1503 16th Ave. and 1512 15th Ave., Sterling, $37,000.

⋅ Barbara R. Ludewig Trust to Danny E. Porter Jr., 1733 Griswold Ave., Sterling, $32,670.

Deed

⋅ Darlene M. Farina Estate and Jay E. Farina to Aniello G. and Sontina Lombardozzi, 1303 Shore Acres, Rock Falls, $235,000.

Source: Whiteside County Recorder’s Office

Lee County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Mimini Properties LLC to Kimberly I. and Glen A. Oikle II, 502 Paddock St., Ashton, $83,500.

⋅ James A. Kowaliuk to Kody Knowlton, 684 Roxbury Road, Paw Paw, $85,000.

⋅ Steven J. and Kimberly Wilson to Gordon A. Lyons, 731 Washington Ave., Dixon, $105,000.

⋅ Patricia and Gary L Gray Jr. to Crystal Carswell, 915 Palmyra St., Dixon, $125,000.

⋅ Jeffrey A. and Tammy M. Bryant to Stacie A. Freil, 232 W. Hubbard St., Amboy, $18,000.

⋅ Yong Wang to Patrick Clark, 1112 W. Seventh St., Dixon, $41,200.

⋅ Karley K. and Damion M. Ullrich to Christopher Wellborn and Holly Reddoch, 219 W. Hubbard St., Amboy, $80,000.

⋅ Antonio Dones and Marisol Diaz to Elvin J. Figueroa, block 22, lot 137, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $31,200.

⋅ Dina Kathleen Lazarksi to Tricia A. Ochoa, block 4, lot 2, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $25,900.

⋅ Ronald and Purcellyne Paschal to DBMZ trust No. 201, David M. Baker, trustee, block 5, lot 375, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $7,250.

⋅ James R. and Tommy G. Massey to Stacie and Marla Freil, 240 W. Pleasant St., Amboy, $24,000.

⋅ Donald L. Reuter to John Francis Beckman II, block 7, lots 63-64, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $35,000.

⋅ James E. Dow to Patrick L. and Jo Ann McDonald, block 23, lots 195-196, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $34,500.

⋅ Mary and J. Paul Tamraz Jr. to Steven Philip and Patricia Ann Marchese, block 1, lot 90, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $22,000.

⋅ Benjamin S. Schmidt to Wesley Andrew Sims, 757 W. Second St., Brooklyn, $126,000.

⋅ Sandra Lee Bullis to Austin H. Clanin, 352 Wiley Ave., Paw Paw, $65,000.

⋅ David L., James D. and Karla M. Book to Illinois Department of Transportation, one parcel in Nelson Township, $3,300.

⋅ Susan Stastny to Greg and Wendy Castello, 413 S. Butler St., Nelson, $9,763.

⋅ Ali J. Henson to Chaz Richard, 313 W. Sixth St., Dixon, $100,000.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Stephanie Galvan and Susan, David, Shannon and Joseph E. McGraw to Banacio Garcia Jr., 17 N. Jones St., Amboy, $20,000.

⋅ Karmella Temple to John C. Tregoning, block 19, lot 26, Woodhaven Lakes, Sublette, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Charles R. and Jane Murphy Trust, Charles R. and Jane Murphy, trustees, to Nathan and Amber Kuster, 606 S. Lincoln Ave., Dixon, $55,000.

⋅ Dale D. and Lois E. Brownlee Trust, Steven D. Brownlee, trustee, to Cheryl S. Smith, David S. Brownlee, Barbara A. Goy and Nancie K. Dempsey, one parcel in Amboy Township, $0.

⋅ Dale D. and Lois E. Brownlee Trust and Dale E. Brownlee Credit Shelter Trust, Steven D. Brownlee, trustee, to Cheryl S. Smith, David S. Brownlee, Barbara A. Goy and Nancie K. Dempsey, three parcels in Amboy Township, $0.

⋅ Dale D. and Lois E. Brownlee Trust and Dale E. Brownlee Credit Shelter Trust, Steven D. Brownlee, trustee, to Steven D. Brownlee, 1200-1202 Sleepy Hollow Road, Amboy, $0.

Source: Lee County Recorder’s Office

Ogle County

Warranty deeds

⋅ Theresa M. Mattio and Joseph Giannone to Sauloruiz and Margarita De Ruiz Cortes, 1016 N. Seventh St., Rochelle, $262,000.

⋅ Oleson and Gilbert Inc. to Tonya Nelson and Rickey Zollicoffer Jr., 507 W. Second Ave., Rochelle, $135,000.

⋅ The late John P. Raum III, John P. Raum Jr. and Mary K. Raum by heirs to Dominic Marchetti, 309 S. Ninth St., Oregon, $104,000.

⋅ Toby A. and Rebecca L. Handel to Nicholas Haines and Natasha Knutson, 601 Sunset Drive, Polo, $225,000.

⋅ Deborah L. Grimes to Deborah L. Grimes and Dari Properties LLC, 101 N. Terrace Park Drive, Oregon, $120,000.

⋅ Levi Hensley and Kaitlin Burns to Daniel C. Johnson, 101 W. South St., Creston, $137,000.

⋅ Larry and Patricia A. Claussen to Landon Lazansky, 5 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $95,000.

⋅ Lynn M. Jorgenson to John David and Elizabeth Ann Jelinek, one parcel in Mt. Morris Township, $173,000.

⋅ Aaron M. Hagemann to Matthew Alan Taylor, 601 W. Front St., Mt. Morris, $180,000.

⋅ Edwin F. and Catherine R. Philipps to William C. Martin, 14696 E. state Route 72, Davis Junction, $184,900.

⋅ Ronald G. and Donna F. Ackerman to Jason Moberg and Katie C. Clayton, 6142 N. state Route 2, Oregon, $485,000.

⋅ Phillip L. McGill to Courtney B. Shepard, 803 W. Washington St., Oregon, $157,500.

⋅ David L. Bolen to Pamela K. Martz, 602 N. Franklin Ave., Polo, $22,000.

⋅ Rudolph G. Rundle to Caleb David and Jaclyn Marie Jenks, 601 W. First St., Mt. Morris, $90,000.

⋅ Mary Burnett to LSFM LLC, one parcel in Leaf River Township, $892,500.

⋅ Michael A. Davis to Ryan D. and Mackenzie D. Martz, 605 E. Wayne St., Polo, $297,950.

⋅ Matthew Scholl to Mark P. and Kathleen J. Scholl, 408 E. Colden St., Polo, $81,050.

Quit claim deeds

⋅ Joseph P. Bachman to Nicholas and Chelsea Palmer, 612 S. Eighth S., Oregon, $0.

⋅ Judy A. Gilbert to Nicholas and Chelsea Palmer, 612 S. Eighth S., Oregon, $0.

⋅ Jeanine L. Waite to Nicholas and Chelsea Palmer, 612 S. Eighth S., Oregon, $0.

⋅ Janet M. Dodson to Nicholas and Chelsea Palmer, 612 S. Eighth S., Oregon, $0.

Trustees deeds

⋅ Kayla A. Crowe Revocable Trust, Kayla A. Crowe, trustee, to Wendy and Norman Jack Busch III, 5122 N. Bennett Road, Davis Junction, $245,000.

⋅ George Benes Living Trust, George Benes, trustee, to Joel N. and Jill D. Lawrence, 6121 N. Leaf River Road, Mt. Morris, $650,000.

Source: Ogle County Recorder’s Office