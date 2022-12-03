With Santa’s arrival, Sterling gets in a holiday mood

STERLING – Santa and Mrs. Claus arrived in full regalia Friday night to light the Library Plaza Christmas tree – the kickoff to the city’s Seasonal Sights and Sounds.

Fireworks were planned for later in the evening.

After a pair of singers from Rock Falls High School provided a prelude to the ceremony, Santa raised his magical staff and counted down to the lighting of the tree.

The annual festival and downtown Christmas Walk is sponsored by Sterling Main Street and the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce.

From there, the rest of the festivities got underway as the crowd of several hundred that gathered to watch the tree lighting then moved to a side street. There was hot cocoa at The Salvation Army Cantina, horse and carriage rides, and Santa’s Workshop, which was filled with kids activities.

Calling for the power contained in a magical staff, Santa Claus, accompanied by Mrs. Claus, bring to life the lights of the Library Plaza Christmas tree in downtown Sterling as part of Seasonal Sights and Sounds on Friday night. (Troy Taylor)

A horse-drawn carriage driver safely delivers Santa and Mrs. Claus to the Seasonal Sights and Sounds ceremony Friday at Library Plaza in downtown Sterling on Friday. (Troy Taylor)

Sterling Barbershop was among the downtown stores open on Friday night for the Christmas walk portion of Seasonal Sights and Sounds in downtown Sterling. (Troy Taylor)

A group of students from Newman Catholic High School mug for the camera after securing some hot chocolate during Seasonal Sights and Sounds in downtown Sterling on Friday night. (Troy Taylor)