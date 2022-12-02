Ugly Christmas sweaters and cheery festivals fill the holiday docket across the Sauk Valley

The following is a list of current events and upcoming activities going on in the Sauk Valley. Don’t forget to check out 5 Things To Do for other opportunities.
This Week
Live music
— Community Holiday Concert, 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Big Red Church, 311 Second Ave., Sterling.
— Miles Nielsen and the Rusted Hearts, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2, Rosbrook Studio, 107 S. Peoria Ave., Dixon. Chameleon opens the show. There will also be a cash bar and food available for attendees to purchase. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $15 the day of the fundraiser. For more information, visit the Rosbrook Studio Facebook page.
— First Fridays Open Mic, 7 p.m. Dec. 2, Oregon VFW, 1310 W. Washington St., Oregon. (Fish fry 4-8 p.m., signup 6:45 p.m.) Proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards benefitting local music and Rosbrook Studio.
— Oregon High School Madrigals 10:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at Rock River Center, 810 S. 10th St., Oregon.
Other goings-on
Ugly Sweater Party, 7 p.m. Dec. 1, Sterling Theater, includes a showing of “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”
Pitter Pattern. “Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,” is the final show of the season for Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road in Mount Carroll. Francis, Jinx, Smudge, and Sparky are back for this sequel to the musical “Forever Plaid.” This holiday musical runs Dec. 1-11. Shows are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1-3, 6-10 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3-4, 7 and 10-11.
Fulton’s Heritage Holiday. Fulton Christmas Walk, 5 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and Walk at Heritage Canyon, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 3. Live nativity 5 p.m. Dec. 2 at de Immigrant Windmill and Windmill Cultural Center, First Street and 10th Avenue.
Mount Carroll Christmas. Community CTree lighting, 6 p.m. Dec. 2, Courthouse Square, Mount Carroll. Santa and Mrs. Claus at library, 208 N. Main St. Farmers Market at Kraft Building, Market and Main, 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 2 and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 3. Christmas Walk, 9 a.m., Dec. 3.
Ashton Christmas fun. Christmas Walk, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 3, Main Street in Ashton and other locations. Features DJ Doug Ball, Lion’s Club chili supper, St. John’s preschool cookie walk, horse-drawn wagon rides, Santa, lighted parade with Grinch, vendor fair at AFC Junior High School.
Light the way. “A Candle in the Window” is a stage play about weary travelers trapped by a blizzard in a lonely train station on Christmas Eve. Shows are 7 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and 9 and 2 p.m. Dec. 4 and 10 at Polo Town Hall. General admission $15. Cast features Mary Jo Frederick, Terrie Miller, Jonathan Stauffer, Jeff Davidson, Courtney Jean Smith, Caleb Hinkle, Rhylee Hinkle, Joel Megill, Rebekah Megill, Brenda Green, Lydia Wheeler, Christine Ayling, KD Green, Scarlett Hussey, Brodie Frederick, and Kynnedi Smith.
Second chances. “It’s A Wonderful Life” will be presented 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. Dec. 3 at Morrison Institute of Technology auditorium by Morrison Music Theatre Association. Cast includes Connie Swanson-DeSpain, Keaton Hall, Eric Phend, Bob Stone, Scott Vandermyde, John Miller, Angie Lobdell, Edwin Davis, Kraig Schwiess, Glen Lewis, Jalayne Riewerts-Fenton, Amira Tharp, Dianne Helbig and Kim Meyers. Admission is free but donations are accepted.
Byron Miracle. Second Street festival, Dec. 2, downtown Byron.
Star-studded performance. Lorrie Morgan’s Enchanted Christmas, 7 p.m. Dec. 3, Oakwood Grand Ballroom, Wild Rose Casino and Hotel, Clinton, Iowa. Tickets start at $30.
Sweet tooth. St. Andrew Parish, 701 11th Ave., Rock Falls will have a cookie extravaganza, $5 for baker’s dozen. Sale times are 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 3.
Light up the Park. Prophetstown State Park, East Riverside Drive, Prophetstown, Fridays and Saturdays, Dec. 2-Dec. 23.
Just like home. Erie Hometown Christmas, 3-8 p.m., Dec. 3-Jan. 5, Downtown Erie.
Christmas in the Country, 9 a.m. Dec. 2 and 7 a.m. Dec. 3, Forreston. Dec. 2 events include holiday lights, caroling, hay wagon tours, parade and Santa tree lighting 6 p.m. at Memorial Park. Dec. 3 events include prayer breakfast, Community Christmas concert at 3:30 followed by soup supper.
Festival of Lights, 5 p.m. Dec. 3, downtown campus, Mt. Morris. Parade and downtown decoration lighting.
Polo Christmas Festival, 8:30 a.m., Dec. 3. Morning events include breakfast with Santa, shop local, and craft vendor show. Afternoon events include trolly rides, winter carnival, and games with the Santa tree lighting at 5 p.m. In the evening, there will be wagon rides, a dinner, and Spontaneous Combustion Barbershop Quartet.
Bah-humbug. Scrooge the Comedy, Dec. 3-17, White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Holiday Light Display, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sundays through Dec. 23, Centennial Park, Rock Falls.
Christmas in the Village, 3-6 p.m. Dec. 4, Sublette. Craft vendors, shopping, lighted parade from Centennial Park to Main Street, Santa, Christmas tree lighting at 6 p.m.
Winter Farmers Market, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Dec. 3, Loveland Community House, 513 W. Second St., Dixon.
Branson on the Road, Christmas Style, Dec. 1, White Pines Dinner Theatre, 6712 W. Pines Road, Mount Morris
Savanna Festival of Trees, noon-5 p.m. weekends and 4-7 p.m. weekdays, Nov. 26-Dec. 12, Savanna Museum and Cultural Center.