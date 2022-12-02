Ramos schedule for Sunday events in Sterling modified

STERLING – Events Sunday marking the first anniversary of Sterling firefighter Lt. Garrett Ramos’ death have been altered slightly.

Ramos 38, fell through the floor of a burning home in rural Rock Falls on Dec. 4, and died of asphyxia.

Mass will be celebrated at 7 a.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 600 Ave. B, and at 8:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 2224 Ave. J.

At 11:45 a.m., there will be a toast, and a procession leaving Calvary Cemetery, which is at the corner of East LeFevre and Freeport roads.

It will travel north on Freeport, then turn west onto Lynn Boulevard, where it will pass the Sterling Fire Department substation at Lynn and 16th Street. It will continue west to Locust Street, where it will turn south until it reaches the downtown, where it will head west on West Fifth Street, passing the main fire station.

Because of concerns about the potential number of attendees, however, The Factory Pun-N-Grub is requesting only family, friends and firefighters participate in Sunday’s gathering there after the procession, and thank people for their understanding.