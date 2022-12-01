Business Update: New footwear store offers fancy sneakers

STERLING – A crowd of 50 people gathered Friday, Nov. 25, for the grand opening of Sole Statement, a shoe store specializing in limited edition Jordans, Yeezys, Nike Dunks, and other high-end sneakers.
The business was not born of a sole idea, but it’s that of four friends – Eric Davila, Alex Rangel, Lucas Sotelo, and D’Angelo Young. The friends are all in their early 20s and began buying and selling limited edition Jordans out of their homes in 2018.
They started traveling to Chicago for large trade events like Sneaker Con, where they could set up their booth.
After finding their footing and increasing their inventory, the friends soon decided a storefront was the next step. They got their chance when the former storefront for JJM Printing at 312 Light St. became available.
“We just wanted to take a chance and do something big, something next level,” co-owner D’Angelo Young said.
Jordans are a popular basketball shoe brand that can cost $125 to $400 — or more depending on the model, popularity, and demand. Yeezys are the latest footwear fad from hip-hop artist Kanye West. Although the shoes may seem expensive to some, they have a broad and loyal fanbase worldwide, especially in the U.S.
“I had to come out and grab a fresh pair or two when I heard they were opening,” Isaiah Jiminez said.
Sole Statement is open Tuesday – Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
