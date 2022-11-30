Visions of home: Lincoln Presidential Library and state board of education conducts K-12 art contest

SPRINGFIELD – Attention budding school-age artists: What does “Home is ...” mean to you?

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum and the Illinois State Board of Education wants to know — and see what artists create.

“For some, home is a house or a neighborhood. For others, it means family or friends. It can even be a cherished place that somehow brings a sense of belonging,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the library and museum. “We’re excited to see how students explore this powerful idea in the art they submit.”

The works of art selected as winners in this statewide contest will end up being displayed at the presidential library. Best of show will be featured on a poster for Arts Education Week.

“Home” means something a little different to each person. Students in grades K-12 have until Jan. 12 to submit entries on the theme. The young artists can interpret the theme however they want in two-dimensional art, such as a drawing, painting or collage

Mail entries to Arts Contest, Student Care, 100 N. First St. E-222, Springfield, IL 62777.

Entry forms and all contest rules are available isbe.net/artcontest.

The contest has four age groups: K-2, 3-5, 6-8, and 9-12. Each age group will have a winner and two runners-up. The winners will be announced March 13 to commemorate Arts Education Week.

All winners and runners-up will have their work displayed by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for the rest of the year, and the artwork chosen as best of show will be used on a poster sent to schools to celebrate Arts Education Week.

The winner will also be recognized at a meeting of the state board of education and a framed copy will hang in the board office.

The library will present a special exhibit next year called “Here I Have Lived: Home in Illinois.” With artifacts, photos and rare documents, it will look at different ways people have made Illinois their home over the centuries.

Contest submissions may be up to 14 inches by 11 inches in size. They cannot feature copyrighted characters (such as Batman), the announcement said.

Entries do not have to be submitted via schools; youth groups, home-educated children or anyone else can participate.

All that is required is that the artist is a student at any public, private, alternative, or home school in Illinois.

“My vision for all Illinois students is that they feel at home in our schools – that they feel like they are valued and they belong,” said State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen I. Ayala. “Arts Education Week reminds us of the importance of equitable access to the arts for students to develop their curiosity, creativity, and self-expression. I hope all our art teachers across Illinois encourage students to submit their designs for the annual Arts Education Week poster contest and tell us what ‘home’ means to them.”

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum holds an unparalleled collection of Lincoln books, documents, photographs, artifacts and art, as well as some 12 million items pertaining to all aspects of Illinois history.

For more information, visit www.PresidentLincoln.illinois.gov. You can follow the ALPLM on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.