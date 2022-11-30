Push is on in Whiteside County to identify, treat childhood trauma; free presentations available

MORRISON – Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership has launched a public information campaign to inform residents of its services to identify and treat childhood trauma.

The campaign includes billboards, radio ads, TV commercials, social media and print ads.

In addition, Marquez Canery, a high school interventionist at Thome School in Rock Falls, is available to meet with social service clubs, schools, medical facilities, day cares and other related venues to provide presentations and answer questions about what can be done to identify and alleviate the pain children exposed to trauma are undergoing.

Thome School is a K-12 school that provides special education services for children who experience difficulty in their home schools because of severe emotional challenges.

Childhood trauma affects a child’s brain development, and unless treated, it affects the child’s ability to cope and be productive healthy children and adults.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which caused the death of loved ones, increased domestic violence and child abuse and caused a rise in poverty also increased the trauma children are experiencing.

WCHCP is a coalition of more than 50 agencies that represent the entire county. It was established in 1996 “to create a healthier and safer Whiteside County.” It recently incorporated and now has a 501(c)(3) nonprofit status, which means donations are tax-deductible.

Find Whiteside County Healthier Communities Partnership on Facebook to learn more about the coalition and its services.

Contact Canery at Marquezcanery@gmail.com or 815-414-2117 to book a presentation.

Go to childhood-trauma.com to learn about childhood trauma.