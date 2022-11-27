Shutter to Think: About Face

Adilyn Wingert, 6, tosses a large ball at Grinch and company Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 during Rock Falls Chamber’s Grinch dodgeball. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

If there’s one word that covers all the photo advice I can offer, it’s this: Faces.

It might seem like standard protocol when snapping a selfie, duh, or taking a pictures of loved ones.

But to enhance all those other moments, say sporting events, gift opening or this full-scale Grinchian dodge-ball assault, take the time and position yourself to see the face and reactions to what’s going on.

Others might argue, but for me, this is more important than perfect lighting or great composition. It’s the photojournalist in me that wants to capture life in its purest form.

Years back, a photographer came in to see me at the newspaper office. Not quite sure why, to be honest. But he came to show me an image he made in the southwest. It was of beautiful outcroppings of red, towering rocks. He told me that before he took the photo, he had asked several people to move a bit so he could take this landscape picture unfettered by human forms.

That was really foreign to me.

Now, don’t get me wrong, there’s plenty of wonderful landscape images that could only be marred by human figures. (I’m thinking most of the portfolio of the grandaddy of it all, Ansel Adams. But his work is purposefully isolating and quiet, adding face or form could only take that away.)

But for me, the organic human self is what makes space and scenery relatable. Especially during a dodge-ball game.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.