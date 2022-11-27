November 27, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Dixon store continues support for Books for Babes, which provides books for at-risk kids

By Shaw Local News Network
Elsie Gordon prepares the Books for Babes giving tree at Books on First in Dixon. The fundraiser helps provide books for at-risk children.

Elsie Gordon prepares the Books for Babes giving tree at Books on First in Dixon. The fundraiser helps provide books for at-risk children. (Photo provided by Carolyn Chin)

DIXON — For more than 20 years donations by patrons of Books on First have continued their support for the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois project Books for Babes, which provides a book for at-risk children during the holiday season.

A new donation tree is now up at the Dixon bookstore.

While donors do not need to purchase books from Books on First to participate, a portion of any store sale for the program also goes toward buying mittens, hats, scarves and socks for the children.

Recipients are either part of a foster care program or in Lutheran Social Services’ own Intact program, which provides assistance in the areas of counseling and education to help keep families together.

The goal is to fund the program by the end of the second week of December.

DixonFundraiser
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois