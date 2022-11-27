Dixon store continues support for Books for Babes, which provides books for at-risk kids

DIXON — For more than 20 years donations by patrons of Books on First have continued their support for the Lutheran Social Services of Illinois project Books for Babes, which provides a book for at-risk children during the holiday season.

A new donation tree is now up at the Dixon bookstore.

While donors do not need to purchase books from Books on First to participate, a portion of any store sale for the program also goes toward buying mittens, hats, scarves and socks for the children.

Recipients are either part of a foster care program or in Lutheran Social Services’ own Intact program, which provides assistance in the areas of counseling and education to help keep families together.

The goal is to fund the program by the end of the second week of December.