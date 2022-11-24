Sauk Valley Community College receives adult literacy funding

DIXON - Sauk Valley Community College has received $66,467 in state funding for its adult literacy program, Project VITAL.

Secretary of State Jesse White awarded more than $5.6 million in annual adult literacy grants to help students develop and enhance their reading, math, writing and English-language skills.

“An estimated two million Illinois residents need adult literacy and/or English-language instruction,” White said. “I am pleased to provide funding for 108 local literacy projects that will allow adult students to help them achieve their utmost potential in the upcoming year. It has been an honor serving as Secretary of State and State Librarian for the last 24 years, helping to ensure that every citizen of this state has access to quality literacy programs.”

A total of 10,589 students are served by adult literacy programs around the state. A total of 4,686 volunteer tutors provide training for students to obtain skills that put them on the path to lifelong learning. Adult literacy projects help Illinois adults who read below the ninth-grade level or speak English at a beginning level to improve their reading, writing, math or use of English as a new language.

Go to www.svcc.edu/community/adult-education/vital/ to learn more about Project VITAL.