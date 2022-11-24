Royal Neighbors of America will have open house in Sterling

STERLING — The Sauk Valley chapter of Royal Neighbors of America will have an open house 4-8 p.m. Dec. 9 at 306 Fifth Ave. to celebrate the 125th anniversary of its founding in 1897.

The group describes itself as a philanthropic chapter that donates up to $700 per quarter to not-for-profit organizations that serve women, children, families and the community.

The group will serve free meal of pulled pork, salad, beans, dessert and beverages. There will be a display of organizations helped by Chapter 30.