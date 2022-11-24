Motorcyclist dies after crash Wednesday in rural Morrison

MORRISON — A motorcyclist died after a crash around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Crosby Road in rural Morrison, the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The rider’s name and other information is being withheld pending notification of family, the release said.
The man was northbound near the covered bridge when he lost control, running into a ditch on the east side of the road before being thrown, Sheriff John Booker said.
He was taken to Morrison Community Hospital, where he died, the release said.