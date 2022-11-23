November 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles
News - Sauk Valley

Upcoming blood drives in Whiteside County

By Shaw Local News Network
Red Cross blood drive

Red Cross blood drive

The American Red Cross asks people to make time in the holiday activities to donate blood or platelets. It is common for donations to drop more than 20% during the holiday season.

Anyone who donates by Nov. 27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie. All donors who give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 can receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.

Upcoming blood drives in Whiteside County are:

Dec. 8. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 16th Ave., Sterling.

Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown.

SterlingProphetstown
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois