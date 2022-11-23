The American Red Cross asks people to make time in the holiday activities to donate blood or platelets. It is common for donations to drop more than 20% during the holiday season.

Anyone who donates by Nov. 27 will get an exclusive Red Cross beanie. All donors who give blood Nov. 28-Dec. 15 can receive a $10 Amazon gift card by email.

Upcoming blood drives in Whiteside County are:

Dec. 8. 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 16th Ave., Sterling.

Dec. 12. 11:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Prophetstown-Lyndon-Tampico CUSD 3, 79 Grove St., Prophetstown.