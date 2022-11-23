Solar project, audit pushed back a month by Dixon Public Schools

DIXON — Final approval of a large-scale solar project agreement and the annual audit of spending for 2022 were both postponed by Dixon Public Schools during its November meeting.
On both matters, business manager Marc Campbell provided the board of education with an explanation as to why action items were removed from the Nov. 16 meeting agenda.
Solar project
On the solar panel agreement with Econergy of Chicago and its not-for-profit arm Future Green, Campbell said the district’s recommendation does not change.
However, he said the district’s attorney asked for additional time to review the contract.
Campbell said he’s used the delay to communicate further with Future Green. He’s also been speaking and emailing other school districts that have entered into agreements with the company. The feedback about Future Green has been positive, Campbell said.
In October, Future Green’s Haj Young approached the board with an invitation to join an energy consortium for a term of 25 years. The consortium run by Future Green would negotiate cheaper electrical prices for its members. It estimates it could save Dixon Public Schools $2 million over the term.
In return, member schools agree to have Econergy install solar panels on their campuses — essentially becoming energy producers themselves. Econergy handles the energy distribution and thus is in a position to negotiate better prices in the form of power purchase agreements, or PPAs.
As of October, the company said three school districts in Illinois were already online and another 10 solar projects were under construction.
About 40 schools are in the same position as Dixon, considering proposals to have solar panels installed so they are operating by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
Board member Melissa Gates, who has been a vocal proponent of the project, wondered if the month delay would affect the schedule. Campbell said he was told if the board approved the contract in December, Dixon might be moved down the priority list, but was still scheduled to receive the panels over the summer.
The initial proposal by Future Green called for stationary solar panel arrays to be installed on the rooftops of Dixon High School, Jefferson Elementary, Washington Elementary and the administrative building. A ground-based system would be installed at Reagan Middle School.
Once an agreement is reached, engineering inspections will be made to determine the exact size of the arrays that can be supported on the roofs of various buildings. All except Reagan have roofs rated to support weight greater than that of the arrays.
From the outset, the board and administration have required that the rooftop array at the high school not change the architectural profile created by the crenelated towers. As the arrays sit down below the level of the parapets, they should not be visible from the ground, facilities director Kevin Schultz has said.
Audit
The audit by Wipfli of Sterling, which performs audits for a number of regional school districts, has been slowed by new accounting requirements that went into effect. Campbell said because of the work load, the firm asked for an extension. He assured the board that the audit would be complete in time for the December meeting, as they have to be filed with the state by the end of the calendar year.
Last year’s audit was completed by the October meeting of the board of education. There was an expectation at that time the district would improve its financial standing in the eyes of the state during the 2022 audit. While the district had maintained an A1 bond rating — and is far from reaching the statutory limit on what it can borrow — the district’s financial strength had been rated by the state as “Early Warning and Watch” since 2018.
The Illinois State Board of Education rates the financial strength of districts based on a matrix that takes into account fund balance to revenue, expenditures to revenue, available cash and borrowing in the short term and long term.
Architectural review
In a followup to a directive coming out of the Oct. 3 facilities special meeting, the administration asked the board of education to consider doing a request for proposal — often referred to as an RFP — to other architectural firms.
Superintendent Margo Empen said the district was not unhappy with its relationship with Green Associates, but felt accepting bids from other firms was the fiscally responsible thing to do in respect to taxpayers.
Campbell said since that special session, other firms had reached out to the district.
Campbell, who was to attend the Joint Annual Conference of educators in Chicago the weekend of Nov. 18-20, hoped to make additional connections there.
He said he would prepare a tentative schedule to review the bids. The firms themselves like to make walkthroughs of the buildings, which he would schedule. The selection process would follow, he said.