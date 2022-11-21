November 21, 2022
Sydney Hargrave is student of the month for Dixon High School in November

By Shaw Local News Network
Sydney Hargrave is student of the month for November at Dixon High School. She is holding the regional championship trophy, one of the most memorable moments of her time in high school. (Photo submitted by Sydney Har)

Hargrave is a 17-year-old senior from Dixon. Her parents are Kim Guthrie and Scott Hargrave. Her siblings are Morgan Hargrave and Abby Guthrie.

What class do you find really engaging?

I find CEO the most engaging class because it gives me so many new opportunities, and I get to meet a lot of new people. My classmates in CEO make the program so much fun, and I am so glad I got the opportunity to be in the class.

What are your career and post-graduation plans?

Continue my volleyball and academic career at Sauk Valley Community College and major in business. After Sauk, I would like to transfer to a big university.

What are your two favorite activities?

I play school and club volleyball, and have been a class officer for four years.

Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.

Winning the regional championship with my volleyball team after not winning one since 2014. It was a moment I will never forget.

What is your hope for the future?

I hope to be a very successful businesswomen and live somewhere with a great view.

Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.

