Sydney Hargrave is student of the month for Dixon High School in November.
Hargrave is a 17-year-old senior from Dixon. Her parents are Kim Guthrie and Scott Hargrave. Her siblings are Morgan Hargrave and Abby Guthrie.
What class do you find really engaging?
I find CEO the most engaging class because it gives me so many new opportunities, and I get to meet a lot of new people. My classmates in CEO make the program so much fun, and I am so glad I got the opportunity to be in the class.
What are your career and post-graduation plans?
Continue my volleyball and academic career at Sauk Valley Community College and major in business. After Sauk, I would like to transfer to a big university.
What are your two favorite activities?
I play school and club volleyball, and have been a class officer for four years.
Please share a moment that was meaningful or memorable.
Winning the regional championship with my volleyball team after not winning one since 2014. It was a moment I will never forget.
What is your hope for the future?
I hope to be a very successful businesswomen and live somewhere with a great view.
Each area high school or support organization has its own process for selecting student(s) of the month.