Dixon prison officer charged with sexual misconduct with inmate

DIXON – A Dixon prison correctional officer on the job for a little more than four years is accused of having an “intimate relationship” with an inmate.
Amber E. Stavenger, 35, was charged Nov. 15 in Lee County Court with two counts of official misconduct and one count of custodial sexual misconduct, both charges punishable by two to five years in prison.
The sexual contact occurred on July 18, according to charging documents.
Charges were filed after an investigation into communication the two had in an online inmate “pen pal” site, State’s Attorney Charley Boonstra said.
Stavenger, of Rock Falls and formerly of Amboy, is free pending an initial appearance on Dec. 1, when bond will be set.