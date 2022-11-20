Shutter to Think: Compositionally Speaking

A view from the second floor of the Lawrence Brothers building. The lighting and shadows make for quite a dramatic image. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com)

There’s a compositional method in photography called the rule of thirds. It’s where you’d visually divide your scene through the camera’s view finder into thirds both horizontally and vertically then place the key subject at one of these intersecting lines. It’s meant to make a more interesting image.

It’s a sound idea and any photographer likely employs this technique consciously. I probably don’t utilize this system more than I should because of my own sense of space, symmetry and pattern.

But this photo here is all about that.

Taken while on a sanctioned tour of the Lawrence Brothers building – the lighting, the lines and repeating patterns make for a dramatic and warm feeling, surprisingly, given the condition and nature of the old hardware manufacturing business.

That highly stylized chiaroscuro lighting that carries the scene really wasn’t terribly possible 20-25 years ago without the use of external lighting rigs. The nicely exposed scene out the window would have made the interior an inky black and if you exposed for the inside, the outside would have a vast white nothingness.

Editors note: In last week’s Shutter to Think I inadvertently wrote that the middle school band in the Dixon Lion’s parade was Challand. The correct band should have been Dixon’s own Reagan Middle School.

– Alex T. Paschal, follow me on Instagram @svmphotogs or message me at apaschal@shawmedia.com.